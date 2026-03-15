'Aeroplane' basmati rice maker to launch ₹440cr IPO
What's the story
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), the company behind the popular "Aeroplane" basmati rice brand, is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO). The ₹440 crore IPO will open for subscription on March 24 and close on March 27. The offer size has been trimmed from the earlier proposed amount of ₹550 crore in June 2025's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Offer specifics
Here's a look at the offer details
The IPO is a completely fresh issue with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The anchor book for the IPO will open on March 23, while share allotment will be finalized by March 30. The company's shares are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on April 2. Ahead of this public issue, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) had raised ₹13 crore in a pre-IPO round by allotting 7.55 lakh shares at ₹172 apiece.
Fund utilization
The company is also expanding into FMCG products
The company plans to use ₹400 crore from the IPO proceeds for working capital needs, with the rest going toward general corporate purposes. Apart from its core basmati rice processing and exports business, which accounts for over 99% of its revenue, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) has also expanded into FMCG products. The company offers staples and essential kitchen supplies such as wheat flour (aata), semolina (sooji), gram flour (besan), salt, and sugar under this category.
Business growth
Key financials of the company
The Haryana-based company posted a profit of ₹48.6 crore on revenue of ₹1,021.2 crore for the six-month period ending September 2025. For the year ending March 2025, profit doubled to ₹60.8 crore from ₹30.4 crore in the previous year while revenue jumped by 29.2% to ₹2,001.6 crore from ₹1,549.5 crore during this period. The company has also registered a total of 100 trademarks globally with 70 in India and 30 across Europe Asia and Africa.