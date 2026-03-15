'Aeroplane' basmati rice maker to launch ₹440cr IPO

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), the company behind the popular "Aeroplane" basmati rice brand, is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO) . The ₹440 crore IPO will open for subscription on March 24 and close on March 27. The offer size has been trimmed from the earlier proposed amount of ₹550 crore in June 2025's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Offer specifics Here's a look at the offer details The IPO is a completely fresh issue with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The anchor book for the IPO will open on March 23, while share allotment will be finalized by March 30. The company's shares are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on April 2. Ahead of this public issue, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) had raised ₹13 crore in a pre-IPO round by allotting 7.55 lakh shares at ₹172 apiece.

Fund utilization The company is also expanding into FMCG products The company plans to use ₹400 crore from the IPO proceeds for working capital needs, with the rest going toward general corporate purposes. Apart from its core basmati rice processing and exports business, which accounts for over 99% of its revenue, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) has also expanded into FMCG products. The company offers staples and essential kitchen supplies such as wheat flour (aata), semolina (sooji), gram flour (besan), salt, and sugar under this category.

Advertisement