Affordable AI like Z.ai's GLM-5.2 drives firms to private servers
Business
Affordable AI models like Z.ai's GLM-5.2 are shaking things up: Businesses can now get powerful AI without breaking the bank, so more of them are jumping in.
As token costs drop, companies are also moving their AI work from public clouds to private servers for better data security and less dependence on big cloud providers.
Cheaper AI lifts memory chip demand
With cheaper AI comes higher demand for computing power, a classic case of Jevons Paradox.
This means more business (and possibly higher prices) for memory chip giants like SK Hynix, Kioxia, and Samsung Electronics.
Plus, Taiwan's semiconductor industry is seeing a boost too; Jefferies notes that investment in data centers and related tech isn't slowing down anytime soon.