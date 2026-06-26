Affordable AI like Z.ai's GLM-5.2 drives firms to private servers Business Jun 26, 2026

Affordable AI models like Z.ai's GLM-5.2 are shaking things up: Businesses can now get powerful AI without breaking the bank, so more of them are jumping in.

As token costs drop, companies are also moving their AI work from public clouds to private servers for better data security and less dependence on big cloud providers.