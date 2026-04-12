After 1.17Lcr March, FPIs pull 48,213cr from equities in April Business Apr 12, 2026

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have yanked out ₹48,213 crore (about $5.1 billion) from Indian equities in the first 10 days of April 2026 alone.

This follows a record-breaking outflow of ₹1.17 lakh crore in March (the biggest monthly withdrawal ever) after a strong inflow just back in February.

It's been a wild ride for the markets this year.