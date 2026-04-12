After 1.17Lcr March, FPIs pull 48,213cr from equities in April
Business
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have yanked out ₹48,213 crore (about $5.1 billion) from Indian equities in the first 10 days of April 2026 alone.
This follows a record-breaking outflow of ₹1.17 lakh crore in March (the biggest monthly withdrawal ever) after a strong inflow just back in February.
It's been a wild ride for the markets this year.
West Asia tensions stoke inflation worries
Experts say global uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions, especially in West Asia, are making investors nervous, pushing up oil prices, and stoking inflation worries.
Whether things turn around soon will depend on how stable the rupee stays and if India's upcoming earnings season brings good news for investors.