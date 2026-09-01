After 15 years Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO

Big news from Apple: Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO after 15 years of leading the company to new heights.

During his time, Apple's value jumped from $350 billion to more than $4.5 trillion, and annual sales rose from $108 billion to $416 billion in the last fiscal year.

Cook isn't leaving entirely: he'll move into an executive chairman role, focusing on policy, while John Ternus (Apple's hardware chief) takes over as CEO and steers the company toward more AI innovation.