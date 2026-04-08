Amazon denies report of 14,000 more layoffs

Amazon has denied reports suggesting another round of mass layoffs after cutting around 16,000 jobs in January. According to Asia Business Outlook, the tech giant plans to cut as many as 14,000 jobs globally across various divisions. However, Amazon told NewsBytes that this is not true. "These reports are false and not based in fact," a spokesperson said.

Repeated layoffs Third major layoff in under a year If the reports are accurate, this will be Amazon's third major layoff in under a year. The company had let go of 16,000 workers earlier this January and another 14,000 roles were cut in late 2025. The impending layoffs have sparked concerns among employees at the tech giant. One user on professional community platform Blind said they were already so stressed and anxious about this job.

Uncertainty and restructuring Layoffs part of Amazon's strategy shift toward AI The Asia Business Outlook report also indicates that some employees are unhappy with the unclear performance criteria used to determine layoffs, adding to their anxiety. As part of this layoff round, select teams in China could be shut down completely. The layoffs are seen as part of Amazon's broader strategy shift toward investing more in artificial intelligence (AI) and creating a more streamlined structure.

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