After $47 billion debut, NSE chair urges self-listing rules rethink
Business
Just after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) made its big debut on the stock market, landing a massive $47 billion valuation, NSE Chairperson Srinivas Injeti suggested it is time to rethink India's rules around self-listing for stock exchanges.
He pointed out that with India's markets now more mature, updating these regulations could make sense.
Self-listing raises India conflict concerns
Self-listing is pretty normal in major countries, but in India, it brings up worries about conflicts of interest.
Since NSE handles nearly all cash-market trades and most options trading here, Injeti's idea could bring Indian markets closer to global standards.