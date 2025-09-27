TCS to onboard 650 lateral hires after 3-month delay
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has confirmed its decision to onboard around 650 lateral hires. Their joining was delayed by almost three months, according to The Times of India. The company has started sending onboarding emails, with some candidates being given joining dates in October. However, the final onboarding will depend on successful background verification checks.
Company statement
Commitment to all job offers
A TCS spokesperson reiterated the company's commitment to honoring all job offers made, be it for freshers or experienced professionals. "We look forward to them joining and being a part of TCS," the spokesperson told TOI. The delayed onboarding had raised concerns among candidates and industry observers alike.
Policy changes
New bench policy and workforce developments
TCS has recently introduced a new bench policy that allows a maximum of 35 days per year without project allocation. The company aims for 225 billed business days per employee. These workforce developments have drawn the attention of the Center's labor and employment ministry as well as Karnataka's labor department.
Employee updates
TCS's headcount and salary increments
As of June 2025, TCS's total headcount stood at over six lakh employees. The company recently rolled out annual salary increments for most of its employees, with an average increase of 4.5-7%. This revision, effective from September 1, covers employees up to grade C3A or equivalent levels. However, senior-level employees in higher bands (C3B, C4, C5) are not included in this round of hikes.