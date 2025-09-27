TCS to onboard 650 lateral hires after 3-month delay

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has confirmed its decision to onboard around 650 lateral hires. Their joining was delayed by almost three months, according to The Times of India. The company has started sending onboarding emails, with some candidates being given joining dates in October. However, the final onboarding will depend on successful background verification checks.

Company statement Commitment to all job offers A TCS spokesperson reiterated the company's commitment to honoring all job offers made, be it for freshers or experienced professionals. "We look forward to them joining and being a part of TCS," the spokesperson told TOI. The delayed onboarding had raised concerns among candidates and industry observers alike.

Policy changes New bench policy and workforce developments TCS has recently introduced a new bench policy that allows a maximum of 35 days per year without project allocation. The company aims for 225 billed business days per employee. These workforce developments have drawn the attention of the Center's labor and employment ministry as well as Karnataka's labor department.