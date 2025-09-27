Mutual funds roll out SIFs after SEBI nod

New players enter, experienced fund managers required

Mirae Asset has introduced its Platinum SIF brand, while Quant Mutual Fund now offers two QSIF-branded funds.

These SIFs are designed for investors comfortable with higher risks (and a ₹10 lakh minimum to start).

New players like The Wealth Company AMC are also entering, with SEBI requiring a focus on experienced fund managers.

SBI is hoping for up to 30,000 applications, with their Deputy MD DP Singh highlighting the need for expert handling of complicated derivatives.

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta says SIF returns could be similar to fixed income or arbitrage, pointing out that Altiva uses a tactical approach to manage risk.