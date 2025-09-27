NTPC pays ₹3,248cr dividend to power ministry

Total dividend hits ₹8,096 crore

With this payment, NTPC's total dividend for FY25 hits ₹8,096 crore (that's ₹8.35 per share).

The company has now paid dividends for an impressive 32 years in a row.

As the country's top electricity producer with about 84,000 MW capacity, NTPC's steady performance and reliable payouts highlight its major role in keeping India powered up and financially strong.