Next Article
NTPC pays ₹3,248cr dividend to power ministry
Business
NTPC, India's biggest power company, just handed over a hefty ₹3,248 crore final dividend to the Ministry of Power for the 2024-25 financial year.
This latest payout was delivered by NTPC's CMD Gurdeep Singh to Power Minister Manohar Lal on September 25, 2025—wrapping up their yearly dividend distribution.
Total dividend hits ₹8,096 crore
With this payment, NTPC's total dividend for FY25 hits ₹8,096 crore (that's ₹8.35 per share).
The company has now paid dividends for an impressive 32 years in a row.
As the country's top electricity producer with about 84,000 MW capacity, NTPC's steady performance and reliable payouts highlight its major role in keeping India powered up and financially strong.