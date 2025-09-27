AI-powered Aadhaar app to launch by December: What it'll offer

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is planning to launch a new Aadhaar app by December 2025 tentatively. The upcoming "e-Aadhar app" will offer a more seamless and secure experience for users. It will come with advanced tech features such as artificial intelligence (AI), face ID login, and QR code verification. This way, you can log in just by scanning your face and update essential personal details, such as name, address, and date of birth, directly on the app.

Added features Quick verification of Aadhaar details The new Aadhaar app will also let you download your Aadhaar, check your update history, and order PVC Aadhaar cards for home delivery. A built-in QR code scanner will enable quick verification of Aadhaar details, reducing the risk of fake IDs. The app will also allow secure online sharing of Aadhaar information, minimizing the need for photocopies for routine verifications.

Security measures Mobile number change still needs in-person visit UIDAI has clarified that changing your Aadhaar-linked mobile number will still require an in-person visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. Users will have to fill out a correction form and complete biometric verification before the new number is linked. UIDAI says this step is crucial for security, given how important mobile numbers are for banking and government services.