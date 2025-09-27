How US's H-1B visa changes could impact Indian economy

IT exports to remain strong

While these changes might make it tougher for some Indian professionals to land jobs in the US, countries like Germany and Canada have started showing interest in attracting highly-skilled Indian talent.

On the bright side, India's IT exports aren't taking a hit—62% still go to the US, with global capability centers run by American companies in India expected to strengthen services exports.

So even with fewer H-1B jobs on offer, the tech sector at home is staying strong.