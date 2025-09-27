US to lose 140,000 jobs annually due to visa fee hike Business Sep 27, 2025

The Trump administration has announced a raise in the H-1B visa application fee from $10,000 to $100,000—a move that could seriously impact the tech world.

JPMorgan economists estimate this change might mean 5,500 fewer work authorizations every month, with Indian tech workers feeling it most since they make up 71% of recent H-1B approvals.

In the last fiscal year, about 141,000 new petitions were approved and nearly half of those processed abroad would be directly hit by the fee hike.