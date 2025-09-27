TCS to onboard 650 lateral hires starting October

TCS's recent updates on bench policy, salary hikes

TCS has rolled out a bench policy allowing up to 35 non-project days per year as it aims for 225 billed days per employee.

The company also gave long-awaited annual salary hikes—between 4.5% and 7%—benefiting most junior and mid-level staff.

These changes have drawn attention from labor authorities and affect TCS's workforce of over 6 lakh people.