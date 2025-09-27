Next Article
TCS to onboard 650 lateral hires starting October
Business
After a three-month wait, TCS is onboarding 650 lateral hires starting in October, with emails already going out.
This move is meant to keep up with growing IT demand and shows the company sticking to its hiring promises.
TCS's recent updates on bench policy, salary hikes
TCS has rolled out a bench policy allowing up to 35 non-project days per year as it aims for 225 billed days per employee.
The company also gave long-awaited annual salary hikes—between 4.5% and 7%—benefiting most junior and mid-level staff.
These changes have drawn attention from labor authorities and affect TCS's workforce of over 6 lakh people.