GEAPP invests $1 billion in India's renewable energy projects
The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) has unlocked $1 billion to support 26 renewable energy projects across India.
This is part of a worldwide push—launched at COP26 in 2021—that's unlocked $7.8 billion in investments so far to expand clean energy access and cut carbon emissions.
Projects will benefit 49 million people
GEAPP's projects focus on things like battery storage, distributed renewables, and digital utilities.
In India, they're set to benefit 49 million people, support 2.2 million livelihoods, and reduce carbon emissions by 166 million tons.
Cool milestones include South Asia's first commercial, standalone utility-scale battery energy storage system in New Delhi and rolling out solar pumps for farmers through the PM-KUSUM scheme.
Plans to improve reliable power for 300 million people
Globally, GEAPP aims to give energy access to 91 million people and generate or sustain over three million jobs.
For India specifically, the plan is to improve reliable power for 300 million people over the coming years by enabling around 20 GW of renewables (half from distributed sources) and building a pipeline of 5 GW battery storage—with strong partnerships from NITI Aayog and state governments making it all possible.