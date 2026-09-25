After IRDAI's revamp proposal, Nithin Kamath warns of regulatory risk
What's the story
Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has warned that regulatory risk is the biggest threat to any regulated financial business. He made the observation in light of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) recent draft on insurance commissions, which could drastically change business economics and valuations. "For any regulated business, the biggest risk is regulatory risk," Kamath said in a post on X.
Regulatory overhaul
IRDAI proposes major changes to insurance commissions
IRDAI has proposed major changes to insurance commissions, including stricter expense limits, product-wise commission caps, greater transparency on distributor payouts, and stronger protections against mis-selling.
Kamath used this draft as an example of how regulatory changes can impact fintech and broking businesses.
He warned that even minor rule changes in areas like retail F&O trading or client float earnings could drastically alter business economics.
Business valuation
Kamath warns that regulation changes can alter business valuations
Kamath also emphasized that investors cannot value regulated businesses by merely extending current revenues and profits into the future.
He said, "One regulation change can alter the economics, and the stock price along with it."
This statement underscores the potential impact of regulatory changes on business valuations in regulated sectors such as finance and insurance.
Market impact
IRDAI releases consultation paper proposing overhaul of insurance distribution
On September 23, IRDAI released a consultation paper proposing an overhaul of insurance distribution economics.
The draft proposes product- and segment-specific commission caps, a phased reduction in Expenses of Management (EoM) limits for insurers, zero commission for distribution entities on certain compulsory third-party motor insurance policies, and greater transparency around distributor remuneration.
The proposals have already triggered a sharp market reaction among insurance distributors and insurers exposed to distribution economics.