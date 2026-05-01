After Trump vows naval blockade, gold down nearly 14%

Central banks accelerate gold purchases

Even with prices falling, central banks aren't shying away from buying gold—in fact, they're snapping it up at the fastest pace in over a year.

The World Gold Council says this is helping balance out some big institutional sales.

Greg Shearer from JPMorgan Chase & Co. notes that strong buying in China and by central banks points to a pretty optimistic outlook for gold's future.

Right now, spot gold sits at $4,569.30 an ounce in London.