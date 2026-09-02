AfterQuery becomes Y Combinator's fastest unicorn, valued at $3.2 billion
Business
AfterQuery, a San Francisco artificial intelligence, or AI, startup, just became the quickest unicorn in Y Combinator history, reaching this milestone only 18 months after launch.
The company shot up in value after a $30 million Series A round in April 2026, and its latest funding pushed its valuation to a jaw-dropping $3.2 billion.
Trains AI on workflows, hits $100 million
Instead of focusing on simple Q&A accuracy, AfterQuery trains AI by copying real professional tasks: think of workflows from doctors or lawyers.
This fresh approach has attracted big names like NVIDIA and Motif Technologies as clients and helped the company hit a $100 million annual revenue run rate earlier this year.