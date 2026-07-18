Agility Robotics opens Fremont facility to train Digit for workplaces
Agility Robotics is opening a new facility in Fremont, California, just up the highway from Tesla's factory.
Its goal? To train its humanoid robot Digit that's already working in real-world jobs.
While Elon Musk is hyping Tesla's Optimus as the "biggest product ever," Agility has already locked in $300 million worth of orders from companies like Amazon and Toyota.
Digit Version 5 adds human sensing
The new Fremont site will help train Digit for more practical tasks, with over 30 customers thinking about using it soon.
CEO Peggy Johnson says it is focused on safety and making sure Digit fits smoothly into workplaces.
Later this fall, Version 5 of Digit will launch with human-sensing tech so it can work alongside people safely. Co-founder Damion Shelton stresses that safety is always the top priority.
Plus, Agility Robotics is about to go public, becoming the first listed humanoid robot company and stepping up its game against fresh rivals.