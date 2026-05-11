Space tech start-up Agnikul in talks to raise $50-75M

Space technology start-up Agnikul Cosmos is in talks to raise between $50 million and $75 million, as per Economic Times. The funding round is being planned at a flat valuation of about $500 million, the same as last November's round when Agnikul raised $17 million from HDFC Bank and 100X.VC, among others. The latest discussions come after Skyroot Aerospace's recent funding round, highlighting investor interest in India's emerging private space industry.

Investor discussions Preliminary talks with Avataar Ventures Chennai-based Agnikul has held preliminary talks with growth-stage investor Avataar Ventures. The firm has previously invested in now publicly listed companies like Amagi, Capillary Technologies, and RateGain. As part of the funding round, Agnikul is also in talks with some existing shareholders. The proceeds from this fundraising are likely to be used for expanding Agnikul's production capabilities as it moves toward commercial deployment.

Funding strategy Some new investors have shown interest Currently, Agnikul is backed by Celesta Capital, Artha Venture Fund, and Chiratae Ventures. In March 2026, the Tamil Nadu government invested ₹25 crore in the company through TIDCO. The firm has been testing the market for a $50-75 million cheque as part of its Series C round. Although discussions are still at an early stage, some new investors have shown interest in this funding round.

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Growth outlook Agnikul's revenue projections and challenges Agnikul, an IIT-Madras incubated firm, has projected over $200 million in revenue from soft commitments. The company plans 35 launches between 2026 and 2028 and has more than 20 customers onboarded. It also projects a "long-term" $100 million in annual revenue with gross margins of roughly 70% at scale. However, the company may face tougher fundraising conditions due to its complex technology roadmap for modular launch vehicles powered by fully 3D-printed engines.

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