Agrani Labs and Ananant Systems seek funding for Indian chips

Big moves are happening in India's chip scene: Agrani Labs and Ananant Systems are both chasing fresh funding.

Agrani Labs, started by former Intel and AMD execs, is wrapping up a $50 million round with Peak XV Partners and 360 One.

At the same time, Ananant Systems wants around $5 million from the Uttar Pradesh government and will also tap the Research, Development and Inclusion (RDI) fund to raise additional capital to boost its 5G and 6G tech.