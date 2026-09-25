AI adoption leaves computer science and engineering graduates 7.1% jobless
Landing a tech job isn't as easy as it used to be: recent computer science and computer engineering graduates are facing an around 7.1% jobless rate as big companies rely more on AI tools and less on traditional coding roles.
To keep up, universities are shifting their focus to teaching practical AI skills, while smaller companies look for graduates who can manage and oversee these new technologies.
Colleges prioritize hands-on AI training
With fewer entry-level jobs out there, colleges like Georgia Tech are rolling out programs such as Bootcamp to Industry to help students meet real business needs.
International students have it even tougher due to visa sponsorship hurdles, especially since many of the smaller companies that are hiring don't have big human resources departments with experience handling H-1B work visas.
Bottom line: blending classroom learning with hands-on AI experience is quickly becoming essential for anyone hoping to break into tech right now.