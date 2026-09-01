AI automation reshapes production at Roper Corporation plant in Georgia
AI is shaking up how things get made at the Roper Corporation plant in Georgia.
The factory runs on self-driving vehicles, robots, and smart cameras that catch mistakes, like wrong parts being installed, then stop production and alert workers with loud music.
As Tony Gabbert, director of manufacturing operations, puts it, "The quicker we know what the problem is, the quicker we can fix it."
GE Appliances's Brilliant Factory predicts failures
Roper is part of GE Appliances's Brilliant Factory platform, which uses AI to monitor nine US factories in real time.
These tools spot problems early, suggest fixes, and even predict equipment failures, helping avoid downtime that can cost hundreds of dollars a minute.
GE Appliances's vice president of manufacturing Bill Good says just a 1% boost in efficiency saves them up to $2 million a year.
GE Appliances invests $180 million, 600 jobs
Thanks to these AI upgrades, the company invested $180 million into expanding operations and added 600 jobs in Georgia.
With global competition heating up, smarter tech like this helps US factories make better products faster, and stay ahead of the curve.