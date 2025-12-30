Next Article
AI boom creates new billionaires, reshaping Silicon Valley
Business
AI is shaking up Silicon Valley's rich list, with a fresh group of young founders suddenly joining the billionaire club.
Companies like Scale AI and Cursor have seen massive investments—$14.3 billion from Meta for Scale AI and a $27 billion valuation for Cursor—catapulting their founders into serious wealth almost overnight.
Young leaders and more diversity are changing the game
It's not just familiar names getting richer; 20-something entrepreneurs like Brendan Foody (Mercor) and the young team behind Cursor are leading this new wave.
Even in a mostly male industry, women like Lucy Guo and Mira Murati have reached billionaire status.
While the money is flowing fast, experts remind everyone that fortunes in tech can change just as quickly.