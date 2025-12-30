E2E Transportation IPO sees massive demand; allotment set for Monday

What does E2E do and what's next?

Founded in 2010, E to E Transportation works on railway signaling and telecom systems, including projects like India's Kavach 4.0 train safety tech.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, revenue jumped 47% to ₹250.8 crore with profits at ₹14.37 crore; as of September 30, 2025, their order book was worth over ₹400 crore.

The money raised will go toward working capital and company needs.

Shares will list on the NSE SME platform on January 2, 2026 backed by promoters including Sourajit Mukherjee and Vinay Rao, who are associated with Ventureast.