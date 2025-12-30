E2E Transportation IPO sees massive demand; allotment set for Monday
E to E Transportation Infrastructure's IPO just wrapped up and it was a huge hit—oversubscribed by more than 525 times!
Non-institutional investors especially jumped in, subscribing nearly 872 times, while retail investors weren't far behind.
The IPO ran from December 26-30, 2025, with shares priced between ₹164-₹174 each (minimum lot: 800 shares).
Allotment is scheduled for December 31, 2025.
What does E2E do and what's next?
Founded in 2010, E to E Transportation works on railway signaling and telecom systems, including projects like India's Kavach 4.0 train safety tech.
For the year ended March 31, 2025, revenue jumped 47% to ₹250.8 crore with profits at ₹14.37 crore; as of September 30, 2025, their order book was worth over ₹400 crore.
The money raised will go toward working capital and company needs.
Shares will list on the NSE SME platform on January 2, 2026 backed by promoters including Sourajit Mukherjee and Vinay Rao, who are associated with Ventureast.