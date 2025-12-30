Meet the IITian powering India's future with hydrogen

Satyajit Phadke, an IIT Roorkee grad in materials engineering and hydrogen fuel cell expert, is working to make clean energy a reality in India. Along with his wife Supriya Patwardhan, he started Hydrovert Energy in Pune to build hydrogen-battery hybrid powertrains for delivery vehicles and generators.

From global research to real-world impact Phadke's battery research at top institutes like MIT led to three patents now moving toward commercialization.

His work has earned international fellowships and recognition for pushing the boundaries of clean tech.

Hydrovert's big steps forward Hydrovert's hybrid engines are being tested right now, aiming to replace polluting diesel units in logistics.

The startup has picked up several key grants and was recently chosen for the Energy Leap program—a sign their clean energy mission is gaining momentum.