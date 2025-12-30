UK energy price cap nudges up for 2026—here's what changes
Heads up: Ofgem is making a slight tweak to the UK's energy price cap starting January 2026.
Typical dual-fuel direct debit bills will go up by just £3 a year, landing at £1,758.
Not a huge jump, but still something to keep in mind if you're budgeting.
What's actually changing?
Electricity will cost a bit more per unit (27.69p per kWh, up from 26.35p), and the daily standing charge is also rising slightly.
On the flip side, gas gets a tiny break—unit rates drop to 5.93p per kWh from 6.29p, while the standing charge rises slightly.
Prepayment and credit bills
If you're on prepayment or standard credit, expect your annual bill to rise by about £4 each—prepay goes to £1,711 and standard credit hits £1,894.
These tweaks come as wholesale costs dip but are offset by slightly higher network charges.