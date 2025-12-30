IndiGo slapped with ₹458cr GST demand; airline plans to contest

Legal battle

IndiGo to challenge GST demand order in appellate proceedings

The tax demand relates to an assessment under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, for FY 2018-19 to FY 2022-23. The authority has raised the demand on compensation received from a foreign supplier and by disallowing certain input tax credits claimed by IndiGo. The airline has said that the order is "erroneous and not in accordance with law," and plans to contest it through appropriate appellate mechanisms.