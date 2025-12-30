Next Article
AI boom is making memory chips pricey—and your devices could feel it
Business
AI is everywhere right now, but all that tech needs a ton of memory chips to run.
Because of this, there's now a 10% shortage in RAM supply, and DRAM prices have shot up by 50% just this quarter—with another big jump likely soon.
Basically, as AI keeps growing, so does the pressure on memory chip supplies.
What this means for your gadgets
Chip makers like Micron are shifting their focus to feed the AI craze, which means fewer chips for things like laptops and phones.
Dell's COO Jeff Clarke says these rising chip costs will probably end up raising prices on PCs.
And with no major new factories opening until at least 2027, don't expect relief anytime soon—tech prices across the board might stay high for a while.