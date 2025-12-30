AI boom is making memory chips pricey—and your devices could feel it Business Dec 30, 2025

AI is everywhere right now, but all that tech needs a ton of memory chips to run.

Because of this, there's now a 10% shortage in RAM supply, and DRAM prices have shot up by 50% just this quarter—with another big jump likely soon.

Basically, as AI keeps growing, so does the pressure on memory chip supplies.