AI boom sparks global data center demand for power gear
AI is changing the game, and it's leading to a massive wave of new data centers popping up around the world.
Companies like HD Hyundai Electric and Hainan Jinpan Smart Technology are seeing surging demand for power gear, especially in North America and Europe, as tech giants push to keep up with AI growth.
NVIDIA remains closely associated with the AI boom.
Data center investment and grid delays
Data center investment could hit nearly $7 trillion by 2030, but connecting these centers to power grids can take years, even in developed countries.
To handle all this energy demand, manufacturers are deepening solid-state transformer development for better efficiency and liquid cooling systems that could soon account for 70% of new AI data-center installations.
Despite booming orders, supplier stocks have leveled out lately as investors question elevated valuations amid intensifying competition.