AI coding start-up Replit raises $400M, triples valuation to $9B

Replit, an AI platform for writing and sharing code in multiple programming languages, has raised $400 million in its latest funding round at a valuation of $9 billion. The investment was led by Georgian Partners and saw participation from G Squared, Prysm Capital, Coatue Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Craft Ventures, Y Combinator, and Accenture Ventures among others. The company previously secured a $3 billion valuation in September 2025 following a $250 million round.

Investor participation Funding to help Replit expand into AI systems Among the notable investors in this funding round were former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and actor-musician Jared Leto. Replit's CEO Amjad Masad announced the news on social media platform X. He said, "This funding will help us scale our ambition and expand beyond coding into AI systems that center human creativity."

Strategic expansion Plans to use new capital for product development Replit plans to use the new capital to accelerate product development, enhance enterprise capabilities, expand integrations and advance agent-driven software creation. The company was founded in 2016 and has gained prominence with the rise of AI. It is now used by both beginners and professionals to quickly build, host and deploy software/websites/AI apps.

