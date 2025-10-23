AI could eat into banks' profits, says new McKinsey report

AI agents can handle complex moves like switching your cash for higher returns, breaking the old habit of just leaving money where it is. If even 5-10% of people's balances shift because of these bots, McKinsey says banks' deposit profits could drop by 20% or more.

Banks need to adapt or risk losing out

Banks that jump on AI early could boost their returns by up to four percentage points. But those slow to adapt may see shrinking profits long-term.

The real winners will be the ones who use their data smartly and rethink banking—not just automate what they already do.