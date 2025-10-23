Google backs THG ingenuity in $300 million e-commerce tech boost
Google just dropped a multi-million pound investment into THG Ingenuity—the e-commerce tech arm spun out from The Hut Group earlier in 2025.
This deal could push THG Ingenuity's value past $1 billion, and it's all about teaming up to enhance global online shopping and order fulfillment.
What's in it for THG Ingenuity?
THG Ingenuity will move its entire platform over to Google Cloud, unlocking access to Google's AI tools like Vertex AI and Gemini.
Expect smarter features: think personalized recommendations, better demand predictions, and improved delivery efficiency for customers around the world.
Their services will also hit the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier for brands in Europe and the US to plug in.
THG shares have jumped nearly 70% since June
After some ups and downs post-IPO, THG shares have jumped over 5% in the last 12 months—and nearly 70% since June 2025.
With Google on board, many see THG Ingenuity as poised for serious growth in the fast-moving e-commerce game.