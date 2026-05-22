AI demand and data localization driving India's data centers growth Business May 22, 2026

India's data centers are about to get a major upgrade, thanks to the rising demand for AI and cloud computing.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT reported capacity to jump from 375 MW in 2020 to over 1,500 MW by 2025, and Morgan Stanley says it could hit 10.5 GW by 2031.

With new laws pushing for local storage of user data, India is quickly becoming a key spot for global AI development.