AI drives $10B-$12B for India's IT services, spurs skills demand
AI is making a big impact on India's IT services, generating an estimated $10-12 billion in AI services revenue (as reported by Nasscom).
About one-quarter of tech companies have already taken their AI projects from testing to full rollout.
At a recent CEO forum in New York, leaders agreed that instead of worrying about AI taking jobs, the real story is how it's helping teams work smarter and creating demand for new skills.
Indian IT firms adopt AI responsibly
The future looks bright: emerging tech like Agentic AI could drive up to $400 billion more spending by 2030.
Most Indian IT firms are already using advanced AI tools, and they're known for rolling out these solutions responsibly.
As Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar put it, the focus now is on getting data ready and making sure AI works securely, backed by over two million skilled professionals in India's talent pool.