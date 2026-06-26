AI drives $10B-$12B for India's IT services, spurs skills demand

Indian IT firms adopt AI responsibly

The future looks bright: emerging tech like Agentic AI could drive up to $400 billion more spending by 2030.

Most Indian IT firms are already using advanced AI tools, and they're known for rolling out these solutions responsibly.

As Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar put it, the focus now is on getting data ready and making sure AI works securely, backed by over two million skilled professionals in India's talent pool.