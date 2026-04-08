How this firm convinced employees to voluntarily return to office

Superhuman, an artificial intelligence (AI) productivity tool company, has seen a dramatic surge in office attendance after ditching mandatory return-to-office policies. Instead of enforcing in-person work, the firm has introduced incentives for employees who choose to come into the office. The new strategy is part of what Superhuman calls its "Ways of Working Programme," launched in January this year.

Employee options 'Ways of Working Programme' The "Ways of Working Programme" gives employees the choice to opt for office attendance plans from two to five days a week. The perks increase with the time spent on the site, Business Insider reported. Kenny Mendes, Superhuman's Chief People Officer, revealed that this strategy has led to a 57% jump in daily attendance across its global offices since its inception.

Incentive structure Incentives include wellness benefits In the US, employees who commit to working from the office two days a week can get $500 (₹46,000) per quarter in wellness-related support. Those opting for a full five-day schedule can get up to $2,000 quarterly. The benefits can be used for various expenses like commuting, childcare, grocery delivery services, gym memberships among others.

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Past challenges Previous mandate failed to attract employees Before this incentive-led approach, Superhuman had tried to bring staff back into offices with an April policy. The policy mandated engineering teams to work in person for two days each week, but the response was poor. "It failed," Mendes admitted, adding that six months later they were seeing low compliance and empty offices.

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Strategic shift Rethinking the strategy The lackluster response to the previous policy prompted Superhuman's leadership to rethink their strategy. They moved from enforcement to making office attendance more appealing. Mendes consulted behavioral scientist Jon Levy while redesigning the policy, focusing on removing the barriers that discouraged employees from coming in instead of enforcing any strict rules.