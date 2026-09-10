AI firms lead fall IPOs as Anthropic may rival $86B

The fall IPO season just kicked off, and AI companies are stealing the show.

Anthropic, a major AI player, is planning a public debut that could rival a massive $86 billion-plus IPO this year.

They're not alone: Open AI, Nscale (cloud computing), Aggreko (power supplier), and Oura Health (consumer medical technology maker) are all lining up to go public.

It's clear: investors can't get enough of AI-driven innovation across different industries.