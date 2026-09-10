AI firms lead fall IPOs as Anthropic may rival $86B
The fall IPO season just kicked off, and AI companies are stealing the show.
Anthropic, a major AI player, is planning a public debut that could rival a massive $86 billion-plus IPO this year.
They're not alone: Open AI, Nscale (cloud computing), Aggreko (power supplier), and Oura Health (consumer medical technology maker) are all lining up to go public.
It's clear: investors can't get enough of AI-driven innovation across different industries.
Companies proceed with IPOs despite headwinds
Even with rising oil prices, global conflicts, and worries about higher interest rates, some companies aren't waiting around. They're moving forward with their IPO plans.
Ajay Shah, chair of technology investment banking at Deutsche Bank AG, notes investor interest for sectors like data centers and health tech.
While profits might take time, there's real optimism that these businesses will shape the future.