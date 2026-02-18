AI investments like railroad: Pichai's analogy to industrial revolution
Google CEO Sundar Pichai just compared the company's massive AI spending to building railroads—calling it a big, long-term move that could change everything, fast.
Speaking at a media event held on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, he said it should be seen as a long-term bet, like an industrial revolution that is moving at a rapid pace.
Waymo, Isomorphic Labs are examples of AI application
Pichai explained that AI isn't just making search and YouTube smarter—it's also powering new projects like Waymo (self-driving cars) and Isomorphic Labs (health tech).
Even with some people worried about an 'AI bubble,' Google's parent company Alphabet plans to drop up to $185 billion on tech investments in 2026.
Pichai pointed to strong demand for Google Cloud as proof this huge bet could pay off.