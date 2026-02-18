AI investments like railroad: Pichai's analogy to industrial revolution Business Feb 18, 2026

Google CEO Sundar Pichai just compared the company's massive AI spending to building railroads—calling it a big, long-term move that could change everything, fast.

Speaking at a media event held on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, he said it should be seen as a long-term bet, like an industrial revolution that is moving at a rapid pace.