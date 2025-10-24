AI is now deciding salaries in some US companies
Across the US, AI is stepping in to help decide how much people get paid.
Instead of just relying on managers, companies are using algorithms that look at things like productivity, teamwork, and project results.
The goal? To make pay decisions fairer by reducing human bias.
Workers' views on AI in pay decisions
A recent survey shows over half of American workers expect AI's influence on pay to keep growing over the next five years.
Nearly 70% feel these systems are less biased than traditional methods.
Still, about 90% want independent audits of AI pay tools—people want to know how these decisions are made.
The limitations of AI in salary decisions
AI can quickly spot pay gaps, making HR's job easier.
But it often misses things like mentorship or emotional support that matter at work.
That's why many believe the best approach is combining AI's recommendations with real human judgment for a fuller picture of what employees actually contribute.