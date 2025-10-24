Sensex closes at new all-time high, Nifty settles above 25,890
Sensex closed at 84,556 on Thursday, up 130 points, after briefly crossing the 85,290 mark for the first time in over a year.
Nifty also ended higher at 25,891.
US-China trade talks boost Indian markets
A wave of optimism from India-US trade talks and hopes for lower tariffs on Indian exports had investors piling into IT and finance stocks.
Analysts also expect textile stocks to benefit if the trade deal materializes.
For anyone watching markets or interested in global business moves, it's a sign of how quickly news can shift momentum.
Foreign investors pull out ₹1,166 crore
Late in the day, oil prices jumped over 5% after US sanctions hit major producers. That rattled markets—oil stocks like Reliance and HPCL slid as traders booked profits.
Foreign investors pulled out ₹1,166 crore amid the uncertainty while domestic funds kept buying.
Midcap and smallcap stocks took a slight hit too, trimming market value by about ₹59,000 crore.