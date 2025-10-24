US sanctions on Rosneft, Lukoil hit Indian oil players hard

RIL and state-run oil companies are feeling the heat

With these sanctions in place, RIL may face up to 12% higher refining costs as it scrambles to find other suppliers.

State-run oil companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are also feeling the heat as they could lose up to 30% of their crude supply due to the sanctions.

Nayara Energy—which is almost half-owned by Rosneft—is now struggling with supply chain issues and pricier alternatives from the Middle East aren't helping much either.

All in all, the sanctions are making things tougher for India's top oil players right now.