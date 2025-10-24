US to probe if China violated Phase One trade deal

Probe could lead to new tariffs on Chinese products

If the investigation finds China broke the deal, we could see new tariffs on Chinese products—right as tensions are already heating up between both countries.

With a big Trump-Xi Jinping meeting coming on October 30 and recent tariff hikes and export controls in play, this probe could have broad implications for global trade and prices.

It's another sign that US-China trade relations are getting even more complicated.