Next Article
Vedanta to invest ₹1 lakh crore in Odisha, create jobs
Business
Vedanta Group just announced a massive ₹1 lakh crore investment in Odisha, aiming to create over 1 lakh jobs.
The plan includes a new ferro-alloys plant in Keonjhar and two aluminum parks, expanding their footprint and bringing fresh opportunities to the state.
Vedanta's big push for Odisha's MSMEs and global metals presence
This isn't just about factories—it's about putting Odisha on the global metals map.
The new plants will supply high-tech alloys for things like EVs, planes, and defense gear, while also powering up local MSMEs.
With full support from the state government, Vedanta's chairman Anil Agarwal says they're all-in on driving innovation and growth for young talent in Odisha.