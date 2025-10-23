Next Article
Tesla's robots to replace humans at drug manufacturing plant
Business
PharmAGRI is going all-in on automation, buying 10,000 Tesla Optimus robots to handle work at its farms and pharmaceutical plants.
These bots are designed to meet strict DEA and FDA standards and can track inventory in real time—pretty futuristic stuff for the drug industry.
Concerns over job losses and Tesla's pivot
Not everyone's cheering, though. There are worries about job losses even though PharmAGRI says it will retrain current employees.
This move is part of a bigger shift across industries toward robots doing more human jobs.
For Tesla, it's a major pivot beyond cars—CEO Elon Musk sees these robots as crucial for the company's future, even as Tesla faces a tough year with missed production targets, sales slumps, boycotts, and public criticism.