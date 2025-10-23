India, US target 1st-phase trade deal by fall 2025

What will this deal mean for both sides?

This deal could seriously ramp up India-US trade—from $191 billion now to a target of $500 billion by 2030.

If approved, US tariffs on Indian goods might drop from as high as 50% to around 15-16%, making Indian textiles, engineering goods, and pharma way more competitive in American markets.

Talks also focus on energy (like shifting away from Russian oil) and agriculture—but India wants to protect its farmers while opening up just enough to benefit both sides.