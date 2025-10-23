Next Article
Global airline's innovation center to open in Hyderabad
Southwest Airlines just announced it's opening a global innovation center in Hyderabad after meeting with Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
The move is all about boosting the airline's business strategy—and puts Hyderabad even more on the map for big global projects.
Major boost for Telangana's economy
This new center lines up perfectly with Telangana's "Telangana Rising 2047" vision, which aims for a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and $3 trillion by 2047.
CM Reddy shared that this will help make Hyderabad an even bigger international business hub and attract more major investments.
Plus, the center is set to drive tech innovation for both Southwest and the city itself.