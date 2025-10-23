Cards Against Humanity, SpaceX settle $15 million trespassing lawsuit

SpaceX and Cards Against Humanity just settled a lawsuit after SpaceX used the card game company's Texas land without permission. The plot, bought back in 2017 to block Trump's border wall, ended up hosting SpaceX construction for over six months—even though there were clear "No Trespassing" signs.

Cards Against Humanity wanted $15 million in damages Cards Against Humanity originally wanted $15 million in damages but decided to settle before trial, saying legal costs and SpaceX's deep pockets made fighting tough.

SpaceX admitted it trespassed during the discovery phase, and as part of the settlement, agreed to clear out its materials.

CAH will restore the land to its original state Instead of money, the 150,000 people who helped buy the land will get a free "Elon Musk" mini expansion pack for their game.

Cards Against Humanity says they'll restore the land—no more "space garbage or pointless border walls."