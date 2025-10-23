Next Article
Rivian lays off 600 employees in latest round of cuts
Rivian just announced its third round of layoffs this year, letting go of 600 employees—about 4% of its team.
The news dropped on October 23 and follows earlier cuts in June and September.
This time, Rivian hasn't shared which departments are impacted.
Layoffs come as Rivian preps for R2 SUV launch
The layoffs come as Rivian preps for the 2026 launch of its R2 SUV, aiming to build up to 150,000 units a year at its Illinois plant.
They're also building a new factory near Atlanta to boost production.
Still, despite these big moves, Rivian expects deliveries to drop 16% by the end of 2025 because current models aren't selling as well as hoped.