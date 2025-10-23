AI startups challenge traditional IT services firms in India

AI's transformative impact on tech services landscape

AI isn't just a buzzword—it's making real waves in fields like education and healthcare.

Dr. Utkarsh Paliwal from NPrep points out how AI can totally revamp nursing recruitment by replacing slow manual steps with instant, real-time evaluations.

Meanwhile, Shorthills AI, co-founded by Pawan Prabhat, is all about automating workflows for better efficiency and returns.

This move from people-heavy processes to smart automation marks a fresh chapter for India's tech sector as companies look for an edge with intelligent tools.