AI startups challenge traditional IT services firms in India
AI-focused startups are emerging as formidable challengers in India's booming tech services industry, which could jump from $250 billion to $400 billion by 2030.
Unlike traditional firms, these newcomers are using smart automation and deep domain knowledge to tackle complex front-office challenges—not just routine back-office work.
For example, InvestorAi (co-founded by Bruce Keith) uses AI for portfolio management, linking revenue directly to client usage and skipping costly integrations.
AI's transformative impact on tech services landscape
AI isn't just a buzzword—it's making real waves in fields like education and healthcare.
Dr. Utkarsh Paliwal from NPrep points out how AI can totally revamp nursing recruitment by replacing slow manual steps with instant, real-time evaluations.
Meanwhile, Shorthills AI, co-founded by Pawan Prabhat, is all about automating workflows for better efficiency and returns.
This move from people-heavy processes to smart automation marks a fresh chapter for India's tech sector as companies look for an edge with intelligent tools.