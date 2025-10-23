Next Article
Wonder Studios raises $12 million to boost AI-driven content creation
Business
Wonder Studios, a London-based studio, has landed $12 million in fresh funding led by Atomico, with LocalGlobe and Blackbird joining in.
The cash will help them grow their engineering team and dive deeper into creating original content and intellectual property using AI.
With projects already in the pipeline, Wonder is on a mission
Already making waves with projects like Lewis Capaldi's "Something in the Heavens" music video and the "Beyond the Loop" series, Wonder Studios is all about blending tech with storytelling.
While big players like Disney and Universal are battling AI companies over copyright issues, Wonder wants to make creative tools more accessible—showing their commitment through upcoming collaborations like a documentary with Campfire Studios.