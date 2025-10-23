Warner Bros. Discovery is officially up for sale
Warner Bros. Discovery (yep, the company behind HBO, Warner Bros. studios, and CNN) is officially exploring a sale after lots of market buzz in October 2025.
They're weighing everything from selling the whole company to just letting go of some parts, plus they still plan to split into studio/streaming and cable divisions by mid-2026.
Paramount Skydance is leading the pack
Paramount Skydance is leading the pack with a nearly $56 billion offer (about $23.50 per share), but CEO David Zaslav is angling for a bidding war that could push the sale price well above $25 a share.
Comcast and Netflix are interested too, but haven't put in official offers yet.
Analysts have valued just the studio and streaming units as high as $30 a share.
Investors are excited about this potential sale
If this sale happens, it could totally shake up what you see on your favorite streaming platforms—WBD has one of the biggest content libraries out there.
Investors seem excited too, seeing this move as proof that WBD's assets are pretty valuable after years of restructuring and debt-cutting.