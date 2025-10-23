Warner Bros. Discovery is officially up for sale

Paramount Skydance is leading the pack

Paramount Skydance is leading the pack with a nearly $56 billion offer (about $23.50 per share), but CEO David Zaslav is angling for a bidding war that could push the sale price well above $25 a share.

Comcast and Netflix are interested too, but haven't put in official offers yet.

Analysts have valued just the studio and streaming units as high as $30 a share.